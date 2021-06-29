Five Liquor Outlets Sealed For COVID Norms Violation, Two Fined For Offline Sales In City

Bhubaneswar: The joint enforcement squad of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) today sealed five liquor outlets under North Zone for violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Besides, two shops were fined for offline sales.

The sealed liquor outlets are located at Rasulgarh, Damana, in front of Care Hospital, Jayadev Vihar and Acharya Vihar.

Besides, the BMC South East Zone Enforcement Squad also imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on a liquor store at Saheed Nagar and Rs. 10,000 on another liquor shop at Bapuji Nagar for offline sales.

“One customer was found at the Shop during the raid,” an official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the State Government in the COVID lockdown order has allowed the sale of liquor only through online mode or home delivery.

The joint enforcement squad’s action came after several liquor shops in the city were found selling alcholic beverages to customers from the counters.