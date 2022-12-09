Five Lighthouses In Odisha Earmarked For Development Of Tourism On PPP Mode

Bhubaneswar: As many as 65 Lighthouses earmarked for the development of tourism on PPP mode and in Odisha five lighthouses –Gopalpur Lighthouse, Puri Lighthouse, Chandrabhaga Lighthouse, Paradip Lighthouse & False Point Lighthouse are identified for development.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Following are the Lighthouses:-

Gopalpur Lighthouse –Ganjam District Puri Lighthouse –Puri District Chandrabhaga Lighthouse –Puri District Paradip Lighthouse –Jagatsinghpur District False Point Lighthouse –Kendrapara District

State-wise list of 65 lighthouses earmarked for development of tourism on PPP Mode