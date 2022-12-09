Five Lighthouses In Odisha
Five Lighthouses In Odisha Earmarked For Development Of Tourism On PPP Mode

Bhubaneswar: As many as 65 Lighthouses earmarked for the development of tourism on PPP mode and in Odisha five lighthouses –Gopalpur Lighthouse, Puri Lighthouse, Chandrabhaga Lighthouse, Paradip Lighthouse & False Point Lighthouse are identified for development.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Following are the Lighthouses:-

  1. Gopalpur Lighthouse –Ganjam District
  2. Puri Lighthouse –Puri District
  3. Chandrabhaga Lighthouse –Puri District
  4. Paradip Lighthouse –Jagatsinghpur District
  5. False Point Lighthouse –Kendrapara District

State-wise list of 65 lighthouses earmarked for development of tourism on PPP Mode

Sl.No State Name of Lighthouse
i Gujarat
  1. Mandvi Lighthouse
  2. Rawalpir Lighthouse
  3. Samiyani Lighthouse
  4. Okha Lighthouse
  5. Kachhigarh Lighthouse
  6. Porbandar Lighthouse
  7. Mangrol Lighthouse
  8. Jaffrabad Lighthouse
  9. Jegri Lighthouse
  10. Alang Lighthouse
  11. Piram Island Lighthouse
  12. Hazira Lighthouse
  13. Valsad Khadi Lighthouse
ii Tamil Nadu
  1. Kanniyakumari Lighthouse
  2. KuthankuliIghthouse
  3. Manappad Lighthouse
  4. Kilakkarai Lighthouse
  5. Dhanuskodi Lighthouse
  6. Pamban Lighthouse
  7. Mallipattinam Lighthouse
  8. Kodikkarai Lighthouse
  9. Nagapattinam Lighthouse
  10. Poompohar Lighthouse
  11. Pulicat Lighthouse
iii Kerala
  1. Kannur Lighthouse
  2. Ponnani Lighthouse
  3. Chetwai Lighthouse
  4. Vypin Lighthouse
  5. Manakkodam Lighthouse
  6. Alappuzha Lighthouse
  7. Valiyazhikkal Lighthouse
  8. ThangesseriPoint Lighthouse
  9. Anjengo Lighthouse
  10. Vizhinjam Lighthouse
iv Andhra Pradesh*
  1. Ramayapatnam Lighthouse
  2. Machilipatnam Lighthouse
  3. Antervedi Lighthouse
  4. Sacramento Lighthouse
  5. Vakalpudi Lighthouse
  6. Santapalli Lighthouse
  7. Kalingapatnam Lighthouse
  8. Baruva Lighthouse
  9. Dolphin Nose Lighthouse
v Maharashtra
  1. Uttan Point Lighthouse
  2. Korlai Fort Lighthouse
  3. Jaigarh Lighthouse
  4. Ratnagiri Lighthouse
  5.  Vengurla Point Lighthouse
vi Karnataka
  1. Oyster Rock Lighthouse
  2. Tadri Lighthouse
  3. Bhatkal Lighthouse
  4. Kaup Lighthouse
  5. Surathkal Lighthouse
vii Odisha
  1. Gopalpur Lighthouse
  2. Puri Lighthouse
  3. Chandrabhaga Lighthouse
  4. Paradip Lighthouse
  5. False Point Lighthouse
viii West Bengal
  1. Tajpur Lighthouse
  2. Dariyapur Lighthouse
  3. Sagar Island Lighthouse
ix Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  1. North Point Lighthouse
  2. Port Cornwallis Lighthouse
x Lakshadweep Islands
  1.   Minicoy Lighthouse
xi             Goa
  1.  Aguada Lighthouse
* One Lighthouse viz. Dolphin Nose Lighthouse has been dropped due to security reasons.
