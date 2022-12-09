Five Lighthouses In Odisha Earmarked For Development Of Tourism On PPP Mode

Bhubaneswar: As many as 65 Lighthouses earmarked for the development of tourism on PPP mode and in Odisha five lighthouses –Gopalpur Lighthouse, Puri Lighthouse, Chandrabhaga Lighthouse, Paradip Lighthouse & False Point Lighthouse are identified for development.
This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
Following are the Lighthouses:-
- Gopalpur Lighthouse –Ganjam District
- Puri Lighthouse –Puri District
- Chandrabhaga Lighthouse –Puri District
- Paradip Lighthouse –Jagatsinghpur District
- False Point Lighthouse –Kendrapara District
State-wise list of 65 lighthouses earmarked for development of tourism on PPP Mode
|Sl.No
|State
|Name of Lighthouse
|i
|Gujarat
|
|ii
|Tamil Nadu
|
|iii
|Kerala
|
|iv
|Andhra Pradesh*
|
|v
|Maharashtra
|
|vi
|Karnataka
|
|vii
|Odisha
|
|viii
|West Bengal
|
|ix
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
|x
|Lakshadweep Islands
|
|xi
|Goa
|
|* One Lighthouse viz. Dolphin Nose Lighthouse has been dropped due to security reasons.
Comments are closed.