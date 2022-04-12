Five Killed, Over 13 Injured In New York Subway Shooting

New York: Several people were shot at on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York.

According to reports, at least 13 people have been injured during the shooting incident.

Law enforcement said at least five people have been shot while 13 people have been transported to area hospitals after the shooting.

“Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot,” a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

The police said suspects have fled the scene and are on the lookout for a gunman described as wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest.