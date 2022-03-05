Five Killed, One Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Samba

Srinagar: As many as five persons were killed and one other was injured when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Samba district of Jammu on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Bhat (71), his wife Zaina Begum(65), their son Iqbal Ahmad Bhat(25) and daughter Masrat Jan(21). The driver has been identified as Saqib, also a resident of Anantnag.

According to reports, the incident took place while the victims were travelling from Samba to Srinagar when their vehicle fell into a gorge near Jamoda. Subsequently, five occupants of the vehicle died on the spot while the driver was injured.

On getting information, police reached the spot and further investigation is underway in this regard.