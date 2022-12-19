Five Killed In Shooting In Canada’s Toronto: Report

Toronto: At least five people were killed while another sustained serious bullet injuries following a shooting in the suburbs of the Canadian city of Toronto, police said.

According to reports, the shooting took place in an apartment building.

Soon after being informed, police rushed to the spot at about 7.20pm. When police arrived, an interaction occurred between the officers and a male subject and the subject was shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, York regional police said in a statement released late on Sunday.

“Horrendous scene,” York police chief James MacSween added. “Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims.”

Further investigation into the incident is underway, said reports.