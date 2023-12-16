Five Killed, Four Injured As Bus Collides With Autorickshaw In Kerala

Malappuram: At least five persons including an infant lost their lives and four others sustained critical injuries after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims collided with an autorickshaw in Manjeri area in Kerala.

The deceased have been identified as auto driver Abdul Majeed (55), Thasneema (33), Rahila Fatima (4), Rinsha Fatima (12) and Muhsina (35). The injured are Thasneema’s one-month-old daughter Rishma and Muhsina’s three children Muhammed Noushad, Fatima Hassa and Muhammed Ahsan.

As per reports, the accident occurred when the autorickshaw carrying the passengers crashed into a tourist bus hired by Sabarimala pilgrims from Hosur at Manjeri. The autorickshaw was mangled in the impact. All the five died on the spot.

The injured were admitted to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital. The rescue operation was carried out by the locals. It is unclear what caused the crash. Though the front side of the bus was dented, no passenger on the bus was injured.