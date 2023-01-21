Five Killed, 15 Injured As Mini Bus Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Kathua

Kathua: Five people were killed while 15 others sustained injuries after a mini bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the accident took place at Sila village of Billawar.

The bus was reportedly on its way to Dhanu Parole village from Mondli village.

Four people including a 60-year-old woman were found dead at the spot by rescuers, while 16 others were rushed to a hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries, sources said.