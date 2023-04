Five Jawans Killed After Army Truck Catches Fire In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: Five soldiers died after an Army truck caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Thursday.

The vehicle caught fire at around 3 pm while it was travelling towards Sangiot from Bhimber Gali in the district, said an official.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, some suspect the fire may have broken out due to a lightning strike.

Visuals showed the burning vehicle on the Jammu Poonch highway.

Fire engines have reached the spot.