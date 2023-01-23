Five ISRO Employees Killed In Road Mishap In Kerala’s Alappuzha

Alappuzha: At least five people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Ambalapuzha in Kerala’s Alappuzha district in the early hours of Monday.

All five of them were identified as employees at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) canteen in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased have been identified as Prasad, Shiju, Amal, Sachin and Sumod.

As per reports, the accident happened around 1:30 am when the lorry loaded with rice, en route to Alappuzha from Andhra Pradesh, hit the car heading toward Thiruvananthapuram.

Following the incident, four died on the spot while one person succumbed to injuries at the hospital.