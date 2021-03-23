Five Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Balasore

Balasore: As many as five persons sustained critical injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH 16 near Simulia in Balasore district today.

The identities of the injured persons were not known immediately.

As per reports, the incident occurred when the car rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction. Following this, five persons sustained grievous injuries.

Reportedly, two persons among the five were admitted to a hospital in Cuttack as their health conditions deteriorated, sources said.