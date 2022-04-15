Five Injured
Five Injured As Vehicle Carrying DJ Equipment Turns Turtle

By Pradeep Sahoo
Baripada: At least five persons sustained injuries after a vehicle carrying DJ equipment overturned during a procession in Morada area on Thursday night.

According to reports, the incident occurred while a large number of people had participated in the Udaparba festival at Morada when the ill-fated vehicle carrying DJ equipment overturned during the procession.

Reports stated that at least a dozen youths were standing on the ill-fated vehicle which toppled. The injured have been admitted to the PRM Hospital in Baripada.

