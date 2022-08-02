Five Injured After Ambulance Rams Into Truck In Balasore

Balasore: At least five persons were injured after an ambulance in which they were travelling in collided with a truck near Haladipada in Balasore district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occured while the ill-fated vehicle carrying patients from Bhogarai when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and rammed into a truck. Subsequently, five persons including two staff sustained critical injuries.

On getting information, police reached the spot and rescued the injured persons to a nearby hospital. Further investigation is underway in this regard.