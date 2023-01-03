Five Including Two Kids Killed After 5 Vehicles Pileup In Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore

Cuddalore: Five persons including two kids were killed in a fatal accident near Veppur in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore.

According to reports, the accident occurred while a had parked their car on the Trichy-Chennai highway. Two trucks and two private buses collided with the car, killing its occupants.

On being informed, Fire and Rescue services reached the spot and retrieved the body from the cramped vehicle.

Police then transported the bodies to the government hospital and initiated an investigation.