Five High School Students Injured In Road Mishap In Balasore

Balasore: At least five students were injured in a road mishap in Raibania Police limits area of Balasore district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the students were on their way to get idol for the Saraswati Puja in school when the driver of the auto-rickshaw lost control over the wheels and the vehicle turned turtle.

Subsequently, five students sustained grievous injuries in the incident. The injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited.