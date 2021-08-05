Five Hidden Facebook Features You Must Know About

New Delhi: New features are being tested and launched regularly on Facebook. Facebook is without doubt one of the most generally used social networking platforms on the earth. You should be acquainted with all of the necessities of what the platform provides, there are numerous options that might be mendacity beneath the floor which offer an added layer of customisation and productiveness.

Listed below are a number of the hidden options provided by Fb which you need to learn about.

Spotify Mini player

Fb permits Spotify Premium members in choose areas to take heed to songs and extra contained in the Fb app on iOS and Android units. In case you are a Spotify Free person, you may as well faucet into the brand new function by way of shuffle mode, with advertisements. In case you or your pal shares a tune to Fb from the Spotify app you’ll be able to take heed to it from Fb’s in-app Spotify Mini player.

Message Requests

When utilizing Fb, you’ll be able to enter the Message Requests folder to view messages from folks you’re not at the moment associates with. To get entry to those messages, go to Fb.com, and click on the Messenger icon (the phrase balloon with the lightning bolt) on the prime of your Fb residence display. Faucet on See All in Messenger on the backside to go full display. Click on the three-dot ellipsis menu icon and choose Message Requests. Then you definitely will see all kinds of messages from strangers.

Prohibit Friends

Fb permits you to management the individuals who can view your Fb posts. From everybody to associates to associates of associates, or simply particular folks, there are a number of choices you’ll be able to select from. If you don’t want a few of your “associates” to have entry to view your posts you’ll be able to prohibit their entry. To attain the identical, go to the profile web page of the pal you need to prohibit. Faucet on the Pals button in grey (three-dot menu > Pals on cell), and choose Edit Pals Checklist > Restricted.

Unfollow Folks Without Unfriending

Fb permits you to Unfollow your folks without Unfriending them. You are able to do this by unfollowing them from the Information Feed by choosing the ellipsis and clicking “Unfollow [friend].” You possibly can re-activate your digital friendship later by going to Settings & Privateness > Information Feed Preferences > Reconnect.

See How A lot of Time You Spend on Fb

Fb permits you to see precisely how lengthy you spend on the positioning every day. All you have to go to the hamburger menu > Settings & Privateness > Your Time on Fb. The bar chart beneath See Time will show what number of minutes per day you had been on over the last week; swipe left to see Daytime vs. Nighttime utilisation, and the whole variety of visits. Beneath Handle Your Time, set an Every day Time Reminder to be notified if you’ve been on the app a sure period of time, and create a Quiet Mode schedule to mute push notifications.

These five hidden Facebook features are by no means the only features that get overlooked. Hopefully, these are ones that help you use Facebook better as a user and a business owner.

Do you know of any hidden Facebook features you can share with us? Leave them in the comments — We’d love to check them out.