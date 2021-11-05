Five Held Youth’s Murder In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police today arrested five persons on charges of murdering a youth at Kumbhari Camp under Badmal Police Station limits in Jharsuguda district on Thursday night

The arrested were identified as Sourabh Birtia (26), Balmukund Seth (24), Mahesh Seth (19), Akash Seth (19), and a juvenile, all hailing from Badmal PS area, informed SP Bikash Chandra Das at a presser here today.

According to reports, the accused persons called Jotish Sahu from his house at around 10 PM on Thursday and attacked him mercilessly with bricks and broken liquor bottles. When Jotish fell unconscious, the attackers fled the spot.

Jotish was rescued by family members and rushed to Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital. However, she succumbed to the fatal injuries while undergoing treatment.

Following a complaint lodged by the deceased man’s wife, Badmal police registered a case (204/21) under Sections 302 & 34 of the IPC and launched an investigation.

During probe, Investigating Officer Inspector Amitav Panda nabbed all the five accused persons with 12 hours of the complaint.

The bricks and broken glass bottles used in the crime were seized the spot. All the accused will be forwarded to the court on Saturday, the police said.