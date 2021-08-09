Five Held For Writing Anti-Modi-Yogi Slogans In Varanasi

Varanasi: At least five persons were detained by the Varanasi police for allegedly writing slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the walls of the Sigra police station.

The suspects were detained on the basis of footage obtained from the CCTV cameras installed near the police station.

Reportedly, the slogans were soon removed after they were written. Surprisingly, the cops could not arrest the accused while they were writing the slogans on the police station’s wall.

Further interrogation by the police and intelligence sleuths is on to find out the organisation they were linked in. All of them were from Bihar, Inspector Anup Shukla of Sigra police station informed.