Five Held For Snatching Chain From Retired Judge In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested five persons for allegedly, snatching a gold chain from a retired Judge in the smart city Bhubaneswar.

The arrestees have been identified as Sheikh Munirul Islam (19), Sheik Sikandar (22), Abdul Mutlif (23), Sheikh Rulamin (19), and Sajit Behera (23).

As per reports, the accused allegedly looted a gold chain from a retired Judge by threatening him with a knife near the Malisahi area.

Following this, the victim lodged a complaint with the Kharabela Nagar police station regarding the chain snatching.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused after probing into the matter. There are several pending cases against the accused persons in different police stations, sources informed.