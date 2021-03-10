Five Held For Loot, Murder Of Jeweller In Sundergarh’s Bargaon

Sundergarh: Police on Wednesday arrested five persons on charges of loot and murder of a Jeweller at Bargaon here on March 1.

The identities of the arrested persons were not known immediately.

According to the cased details, one Rohit Verma was shot dead by the miscreants when they failed to snatch a bag containing jewellery from him while he was opening the shutter of his shop at Bargaon on March 1.

Nearby shop owner Rohit Das (62), who intervened, also received bullet injuries. The assailants, however, dropped the fire arm while fleeing the spot. Verma and Das were rushed to a private hospital at Rourkela, about 70 km away where Verma was declared dead.

Following the incident, a case was registered and three teams were formed to nab the miscreants.

A Joint task force for inter-state coordination led by Inspector Bibatsa Pradhan and SI Bhagban Pujari conducted a raid and arrested two accused persons along with two receivers of stolen gold ornaments. They worked in coordination with Bihar and Jharkhand Police.

The cops also seized 300 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 2,70,000, a gun, and a magazine from their possession. Later, one more accused was apprehended from the local area and is in police custody.

The gang is involved in multiple cases in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, informed a senior official adding that the investigation is on and local involvements is being traced.