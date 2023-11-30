Five held for Illegal snake trafficking in Rayagada
Rayagada: At least five people were apprehended in connection with the illegal trafficking of venomous snakes in Rayagada district.
According to the information, the Forest Department officials on receiving information from a secret source caught the accused persons while they were transferring the venomous snakes from Rajanagar to West Bengal.
The snake traffickers have been arrested and will be forwarded to the court soon.
