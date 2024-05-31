Five Held For Assaulting Abhilash Panda, BJP’s Yuva Morcha President

Bhadrak: Police arrested five persons for assaulting BJP’s Yuva Morcha State President Abhilash Panda near Khapuria Chhak under Bansada Police Station limits in Bhadrak District on Thursday.

As per reports, while Abhilash was returning from the last day of election campaigning, near Khapuria, more than 100 BJD workers attacked Abhilash’s vehicle. In the attack, his two vehicles got damaged and he got severe injury on his head. Abhilash’s associates also got injured in the alleged attack.

All the injured were admitted to the Dhamara hospital in critical condition, said the BJP. Now they have been shifted to Basudevpur CHC, Bhadrak.