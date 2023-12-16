Five Held For Armed Robbery In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police on Saturday apprehended five persons including a minor involved in a dacoity at a house in Kanaktora village in Jharsuguda district.

The arrested accused are Sheikh Naba (30), Sheikh Shahzada (50), Gulfam Alli (20), Muhammad Sahil (26) and a minor of Sundergarh District Sadar Town police station area. A gold chain, one pistol, two mobile phones and a knife have been seized from them, the police said.

According to reports, on 6th December, miscreants broke into the house of Hrudananda Biswal (48) of Konaktora village and committed armed robbery. They threatened the family members with deadly weapons and looted their mobile phones and gold chains. They tied their wrists and locked them in a room.

While Hrudananda tried to escape from their grip, the miscreants stabbed him in his stomach. As his son Atish went to rescue him, the miscreants attacked him with a knife.

Both the injured were admitted to the hospital. Then the family members lodged an FIR in the police station. Based on the complaint registered, the police launched an investigation and arrested the five accused.