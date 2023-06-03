Five Habitual Offenders Nabbed While Planning Armed Robbery In City

Bhubaneswar: The Jatni police arrested five habitual offenders while they were planning to commit armed robbery from goods containers near Khandual Temple between Fire Station Chowk and Gas factory Road within Bhubaneswar UPD.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Sk. Ramjan alias Ramjani (24), Basa alias Sk.Basiruddin (35), Farid alias Sk.Fariuddin (27), Aka alias Md. Aktar (24), and Kalu alias Ananda Nayak (36), all hailing from Jatni. Five knives, three mobile phones, two motorcycles, Rs.10,500 in cash and two packets of red chilli powder were seized from them, the police said.

According to Commissionerate Police, a patrolling team of Jatni police station late last night received information from reliable sources that the some armed miscreants were planning to carry out a major armed robbery and had assembled in an abandoned house near Khandual Temple on the road from Fire Station Street to Gas Factory.

Based on the information, the patrolling team immediately raided the spot and managed to apprehend the five habitual offender.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they gathered inside the abandoned house and were preparing plans to carry out armed robberies from passengers on the road and from goods containers.

Further probe revealed that the arrested accused persons were habitual offender and several criminal cases were pending against them with different police station in and around Bhubaneswar.

Police said there are 2 cases in Jatni police station and 4 cases in Laxmi Sagar police station in the name of accused SK Ramjan.

Similarly, there are 7 criminal cases in Jatni police station in the name of accused Sk.Basiruddin, while there are 9 cases in Jatni police station in the name of accused Sk.Fariuddin.

Accused Md. Aktar was wanted in one case in Nirakarpur police station and 8 cases in Jatni police station, while accused Ananda Nayak was facing one case in Mahila police station and one case in Jatni police station.

As the accused are continuously indulging in various types of criminal activities, steps are being taken to initiate action against them under Section 110 of the CrPC, the police said adding that further investigation of the case is underway.