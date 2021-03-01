Five Fabulous Health Benefits Of Turnip

Bhubaneswar: Turnip is rich in glucosinolates and isothiocyanates that have antitumor properties. The vegetable also has other bioactive compounds, such as flavonoids and phenols, which are antioxidants. They are claimed to have antimicrobial, hepatoprotective, and anti-diabetic properties.

Here are some health benefits of turnip you must know

1.Improve Heart Health

Turnips have a number of essential nutrients that our body needs for proper functioning, including high levels of potassium and fiber. Potassium functions as a vasodilator, helping to reduce the strain on our blood vessels and arteries by lowering blood pressure. This can prevent the development of atherosclerosis, as well as heart attacks and strokes. Dietary fiber, on the other hand, is excellent for scraping excess cholesterol from the heart and eliminating it from the body.

2. Aid in Digestion

Most people are aware that dietary fiber is very important in the digestive process. It can help to treat symptoms of constipation, diarrhea, cramping, and bloating, as well as gastric issues that can occasionally arise. So the fiber present in turnips can help to bulk up the stool and move it through the gut while promoting more efficient uptake of nutrients so we get the most from our food.

3. Boost Immune System

Vitamin C and ascorbic acid, present in large quantities in turnips are important boosters for our immune system. Vitamin C can stimulate the production of white blood cells and antibodies, in addition to acting as an antioxidant and reducing chronic health concerns like cancer and heart diseases.

4. Improve Bone Strength

Calcium, in turnips, can aid in the growth and repair of bone matter throughout our body. It is essential in boosting bone mineral density, especially as we grow older and begin to suffer from arthritis and osteoporosis. If you want to add some strength and durability to your bones, add these calcium-rich foods to your diet.

5. Improve Blood Circulation

The significant level of iron found in turnips makes them an asset if you suffer from low blood cell count or anemia. Iron is required in the formation of RBC that are needed by the body to oxygenate, repair, and run the body’s organ systems. Therefore, more iron means better circulation to every extremity of the body.