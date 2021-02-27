Five Fabulous Health Benefits of Pistachio

New Delhi: Pistachios are nutrient-dense nuts with low-fat content. They are rich in fiber, protein, vitamins, healthy fats, and antioxidants. Pistachio nuts are not only tasty and fun to eat but also super healthy.

Here are five health benefits of pistachios.

Heart-Friendly

Consuming pistachios in moderation may help in promoting heart health. Dr. Rupali shares that pistachios are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids that help reduce high blood pressure. It also contains phytosterols that reduces the absorption of dietary cholesterol from different foods, further keeping the heart-healthy. So, if you wish to keep your heart safe, make sure you have a handful of nuts, which also consist of pistachios.

May Help in Weight Loss

Pistachios are high on fiber that keeps you full for longer, further preventing over-eating. The fiber present in them also helps in boosting your metabolism. Moreover, the monounsaturated fats present in pistachios are soluble in nature and hence help in preventing weight gain. Pistas are also considered as low-calorie snacks, so you can enjoy them whenever you feel hungry, so you know that you are not packing up calories.

Promotes Healthy Gut

Pistachios contain high amounts of dietary fiber that helps in strengthening the digestive system. Pistachios are good for the gut bacteria and further help in boosting good gut bacteria. Pistas are a great source of healthy fats, proteins, fibre, and antioxidants that make them a great food for your gut.

Rich in Antioxidants

Pistachios have numerous antioxidants that help in protecting the body from oxidative stress and causing further damage. The presence of antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E safeguard the body from free radicals that cause damage in the body. The antioxidants help fight cell-damaging free radicals in the body that are responsible for causing premature ageing.

Promotes Eye Health

The high amount of vitamin E present in the pistachios helps in promoting eye health and also in improving your vision. It also contains carotenoids that protect the eyes from macular degeneration and cataract. Pistas also contain lutein and zeaxanthin, both of which are great antioxidants for the eyes. They protect the eyes from sun-damage and other lights.