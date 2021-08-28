Five Exercises to Boost Your Metabolism

New Delhi: Metabolism is a term that describes all the chemical reactions in your body. With age, your metabolism naturally starts slowing down. But these 5 exercises to boost metabolism will help jumpstart your metabolic rate again.

Running lunges

Running lunges help in strengthening and stretching your muscles. If you can do this for a good amount of time, then these are perfect to shed kilos and kickstart your metabolism.

Mountain climbers

The mountain climber is one of the most loved exercises by fitness enthusiasts. It is a high-intensity, full-body workout that involves all your major muscle groups, while also giving you a stronger core. And the more you engage your muscles, the faster your metabolism gets.

Dumb-bell crushers

Muscles burn more calories than fat. So the more muscle you have, the faster your metabolism will work. So, strength training is a big yay if boosting your metabolism is your goal. Also known as skull crushers, this simple exercise that uses dumbbells can help you toned arms and build muscle mass in your upper body.

Sprinter burpees

Burpees have earned their name for a reason. Sprinter burpees have started gaining popularity because of their efficiency at targeting all the major muscle groups. Not only does it engage all your muscles, including hamstrings and hip muscles, but it is also considered a good strength training exercise to boost the metabolism.

Fire-feet drill

A Fire-feet drill is a great cardio exercise that can increase your heart rate. The benefit here is that a higher heart rate means your heart pumps more nutrients and oxygen-rich blood reaches all parts of the body quickly. This is what your body needs to boost your metabolism in no time.