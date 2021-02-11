Five Effective Yoga Poses To Relieve Asthma

New Delhi: Asthma is an inflammatory disease that causes coughing, difficulty in breathing, tightness in the chest, and wheezing. Usually Caused by stress or allergies are the reason behind an asthma attack.

Asthma is a long-term condition in which the airways of the lungs become swollen and inflamed. yoga is the perfect solution. Yoga, which is performed at a slower pace, will not only relieve the symptoms of asthma but will also make your lungs strong and healthy. Here are some yoga asanas to relieve asthma.

1.Nadi Shodhan pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing technique)

Begin with this pranayama to calm your mind and relieving the body of accumulated stress. This breathing technique has a healing effect on many respiratory and circulatory problems.

2. Kapal Bhati pranayama (Skull Shining Breathing technique)

This breathing technique relaxes the mind and energizes the nervous system. It also clears all the Nadis (energy channels) and improves blood circulation.

3. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist)

The Sitting Half Spinal Twist opens the chest and improves the supply of oxygen to the lungs, thereby reducing the probability of asthma restricting you.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

The Cobra pose expands the chest, improves blood circulation, and is highly recommended for people with asthma.

5. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

The Bridge Pose opens up the chest and lungs and reduces thyroid problems. It also improves digestion and is very useful for asthma patients.