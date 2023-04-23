Five Dreaded Criminals Arrested, Weapons Seized In Puri

Puri: Police arrested five dreaded criminal including mastermind Manua Mohanty with seizure of three guns, four mobile phones and knives.

They were reportedly arrested by the joint force of Special Squad and Talbania police while the criminals took shelter in an abandoned house near Hulhuhulea bridge.

There are 18 cases pending at various police stations against Manua.

A 3 MM automatic pistol with 10 live bullets was seized from them. The arrested accuseds are Saumayarjan Vishwala of Jagatsinghpur, Milan Mishra of Raghupati Nagar, Deepak Suar of Suar Sahi and Nilu Barik of Markandeshwar Sahi.

The Intelleigience department has been monitoring their activities for the last one month.

Acting on a tip off, the joint team police today raided the abandoned place and apprehended them.

Puri SP Dr. Kanwar Vishal Singh informed at a press meet that such operations will continue against the criminals and antisocial in the district.