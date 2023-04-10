Five dead, 6 hurt in shooting at bank building in US’ Louisville: Report

As many as five people died in a shooting that took place on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, close to Slugger Field, news agency Associated Press reported.

The police further stated that six people were brought to the hospital after the shooting. “There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized,” the police tweeted.

The general public has been urged to avoid a section of East Main.

The video appears to show heavily armed police surrounding a commercial facility in the neighbourhood. Authorities will conduct a press conference shortly, BBC reported.

The incident occurred in downtown Louisville, near the Louisville Slugger Field baseball stadium and a few streets from the Kentucky International Convention Centre and the Muhammad Ali Centre.