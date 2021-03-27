Five Critically Injured As Pick-Up Van Overturns In Kalinga Ghat

Phulbani: Five people were critically injured after a pick-up van they were travelling in overturned in Kalinga Ghat road under G. Udayagiri police station limits in Kandhamal district.

According to reports, five persons were returning from Baliguda to Bhanjanagar after completing catering work at a function when the accident took place in the wee hours.

However, the driver lost balance in the curvy ghat road and the vehicle turned turtle on the roadside. The pick-up van rolled down the ghat for 10-15 foot injuring the five persons critically.

The injured were identified as Kailash Behera (40), of Baruda village, Deepak Bhanj (17), of Baladi village, Prakash Nayak (23), Papu Mohapatra (pick-up van driver) and Banamali Patra owner of the vehicle.

They were initially rescued and admitted to Bhanjanagar hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur as their health condition deteriorated, sources said.