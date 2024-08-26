Five Cows, 16 Goats Killed After Being Hit by Freight Train in Koraput

Koraput: As many as five cows and 16 goats were killed after being hit by a freight train near Bhaja railway station under Nandapur police station in Koraput district on Monday.

The mishap has resulted in a financial strain for the impoverished farmers. The livestock owner, whose cows and goats perished, hails from the adjacent Bheja village.

The value of the deceased animals amounts to several lakhs of rupees, leaving the farmers distressed about securing funds to compensate for their losses.