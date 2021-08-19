Five Cool Ways To Soothe Your Bad Shoe Bites

New Delhi: Shoe bites are the most common problem that everyone has experienced at least once in their life. This happens around your feet, ankles where there is repeated rubbing with the shoe. It can also lead to rashes and corns. Shoe bites usually happen because of ill-fitted shoes that don’t give space for your feet to breathe. It is usually believed that shoes take time to get used to footwear. However, there are times when you need to change your footwear and take care of your feet. While you can go for antiseptic creams and lotions, you never know if they work properly. Here, we have some home remedies that work for real and will give you instant relief.

Ice Cubes: The Instant Solution

Wrap some ice cubes in a clean cloth and place the cloth against the shoe bite for instant relief. This home remedy is excellent for reducing swelling too, so don’t shy away from wearing your favourite pair of heels again.

Toothpaste: It’s Not Just for Cleaning Teeth

Do you know that toothpaste can do wonders for shoe bites? Squeeze out a little and apply it to the blisters. Let it stay for a while and clean it off with a damp cloth. Follow up with some petroleum jelly and notice how quickly it heals.

Healing Power of Aloe Vera

Another tip to cure shoe bite marks is to regularly apply aloe vera on the affected area. This miracle plant, known for promoting clearer skin, is soothing too. Being rich in anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, regular application of its gel helps in quick healing.

Dab on Some Aspirin

Who knew this painkiller could treat scars and blisters caused by your lovely shoes? You don’t have to swallow it, though; crush a tablet and make a paste with water. Apply it to the affected area and wash your feet once it dries.

Heal with Honey

Honey is known to treat several skin and hair problems. It’s also your answer to how to get rid of shoe bites. Aside from reducing the pain, it’s effective in treating shoe bite scars. Use raw and organic honey and add a few drops of sesame oil to it and apply it to the blisters.