Five Cholesterol-Lowering Foods To Add To Your Diet

New Delhi: Having high cholesterol levels — especially “bad” LDL — is linked to an increased risk of heart disease. Here are a few foods that can lower cholesterol and improve other risk factors for heart disease.

Legumes

Legumes contain a lot of fiber, minerals and protein. Replacing some refined grains and processed meats in your diet with legumes can lower your risk of heart disease.

Avocados

Avocados are a rich source of monounsaturated fats and fiber — two nutrients that help lower “bad” LDL and raise “good” HDL cholesterol.

Nuts

Nuts are another exceptionally nutrient-dense food. Nuts are high in monounsaturated fats. Walnuts are also rich in the plant variety of omega-3 fatty acids, a type of polyunsaturated fat associated with heart health.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish, such as salmon and mackerel, are excellent sources of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids.

Whole Grains

Extensive research ties whole grains to lower heart disease risk. Whole grains keep all parts of the grain intact, which provides them with more vitamins, minerals, plant compounds and fiber than refined grains.