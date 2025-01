Five children were taken ill after mistakenly consuming fertilizer thinking it was salt. The incident occurred in Saruali village under Barkote police limits in Deogarh district on Sunday.

The children, aged 5 to 10, were eating lemons and searching for salt in a villager’s house. One of them mistook fertilizer (potash) for salt, and they consumed it with the lemons.

They fell ill shortly after and were rushed to a hospital in Angul district. Fortunately, their condition is stable.