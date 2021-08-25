Five Child Labourers Rescued In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The district Childline workers on Wednesday rescued five children engaged as labourers in the construction of a building in Beheramal Kisan Padar in Jharsuguda district.

Following a tip-off from an anonymous caller, Childline District Coordinator Ashish Kumar Panda, and members Dolamani Seth, Josna Pradhan, & Kuldeep Patel reached the spot and rescued the child labourers.

Childline workers then lodged a diary at Jharsuguda police station and produced the rescued children before the Child Welfare Committee.

Anandini Padhi, chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, informed that action will be taken against Mintu Sheikh, a contractor from Murshidabad, West Bengal who had engaged the children as labourers.