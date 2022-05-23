Five Cars Gutted On Fire In Gajapati’s Paralakhemundi

Paralakhemundi: At least five cars parked on premises of Town Hall gutted in fire in Gajapati’s Paralakhemundi.

Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that some unidentified miscreants might have torched the vehicles.

On being informed, the police along with the firefighters reached the spot and doused the flame. Further investigation is underway to unearth the reason behind the incident.