Five Bolbom Devotees Killed In Separate Road Mishaps In Ganjam, Keonjhar

Baripada/Berhampur: As many as five Bolbom devotees were killed in separate road accidents in Ganjam and Keonjhar districts on Monday.

In first incident, two devotees including a woman were killed after a speeding car ran over them near Bhetnai in Ganjam district. 11 others were critically injured in the accident. They have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

All the deceased and injured are from Arkhpuru village Buguda police station in Ganjam. The incident took place while the villagers were going to a shiva temple for ‘Jalaabhiseka’ after fetching water from Rusukulya Ghat.

The deceased were Mukuna Behera and Anita Sveku of Arkhpuru village in Ganjam.

In a separate incident, three devotees also faced similar fate in which a container rammed into the Bolbam devotees killing three on the spot on NH 49 near Khurei tangiri toll gate under Dhenkikote block in Keonjhar.

All the deceased belong to Telkoi area of Keonjhar.

Three others also sustained critical injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital.