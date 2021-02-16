Five Best Romantic Getaways In India

New Delhi: From discovering a hidden water kingdom together to strolling along aimlessly at a path laden with wildflowers, retreating to tribal camps to staying on the edge of the cliff, the experience to enliven are many. If you’re looking for a special setting to spend time with a special someone, here are the most romantic places in India to set the heart soaring.

1.Alleppey…boathouse experience

Alleppey is the 7th largest city from God’s own country, Kerala. It is bestowed with picturesque canals, backwaters, beaches, lagoons, lush green palms, and silent backwaters.

Here you are embraced with the warmth of mother-nature’s most alluring panorama. To truly experience the beauty of this place, stay at the quaint boathouse in Kerala that calmly glides upon the clear water offering views of mesmeric paddy fields and hillocks.

For all the lovebirds out there, this is a must-visit place. The best time to visit Alleppey is from November to February.

2. Munnar…sweet aroma of tea

Head to the tranquil hill station of Munnar. Away from the hustle and bustle, it is here that you get to experience endless stretches of bright green tea plantations. Adding to the romance in the air is the sweet aroma of tea that wafts through. Stay at the colonial-styled Devonshire Greens where you are in sync with nature.

3. Ooty… flawless amorousness setting

Away from your chaotic city life, this resort proffers a hypnotic view of the Ooty valley and the Blue Mountains. Encompassing a stretch of forests full of eucalyptus and pine trees, Ooty is a romantic getaway for honeymooners who are in search of tranquil surroundings.

Popularly known for its exquisite coffee and tea plantations and also being bestowed with a pleasant climate throughout the year, this place is a delightful escape for romantic couples.

The journey up to the magnificent vistas of Ooty is covered in a miniature train. It is a highly romantic experience, in the midst of stunning scenery.

4. Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Sunsets don’t get much more romantic than this. Travellers to Kanyakumari on the southernmost tip of India at Chitra Pournami – or full-moon – will be rewarded with a fabulous sunset in tandem with the moon rising. Almost entirely surrounded by water, Kanyakumari is where the Bay of Bengal meets the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea. It’s also a popular pilgrimage site, and the 3000-year-old Bhaghavathy Amman temple, perched on the seashore, is well worth a visit.

5. Udaipur (Venice of the East)

Heralded as the Venice of the East, it is in Udaipur that you get to romance by the glistening lakes and majestic Aravalli hills. This city is also known for its grandeur and hospitality.