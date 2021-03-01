Five Best Camping Spots In India

Bhubaneswar: If spending time under the starry sky, singing around a bonfire with your friends, and living out of a backpack for days is your idea of a vacation then you probably love camping.

Here are our picks for the most scenic places to camp in India.

Rishikesh

In the foothills of the Himalayas, Rishikesh attracts rafting enthusiasts from across the country who hit the rapids on the Ganga and camp on the riverside. After all, it is one of the most popular places for adventure camping in India. Lately, though, there are scores of visitors who come here merely for the experience of living by the banks of the river. There are literally a plethora of campsites which go up every year in the summer months and cater to all budgets.

Best time to visit: September to November

Sarchu

If you are heading to Leh from Manali by road, then Sarchu is a major halt point in your journey. Perched at an altitude of 4,290 metres, the campsite is located 222 kilometres away from Manali and equipped with basic facilities. Besides, it is one of the most challenging camping destinations in India. There is no phone network in Sarchu which also marks the starting point for a challenging trek into the Zanskar region.

Best time to visit: February to April

Jim Corbett National Park

Imagine waking up to the sounds of birds chirping by your window, and dozing off in the night with cooing of owls. There are many hotels and resorts in and around Jim Corbett National Park that offer tented accommodation to give visitors a more authentic experience of living in the wild.

Best time to visit: Mid-November to mid-June.

Chandra Taal Lake

Located at an altitude of 4,300 metres in Lahaul and Spiti valley (in Himachal Pradesh), Chandra Taal Lake got its name from its crescent shape. Although pitching tents right on the banks of the lake is no longer permitted, there are a couple of campsites in relative proximity. Altitude sickness is a factor that must be considered while camping here and is not advised for asthma and heart patients. The best time to set up camp here is during the summer months. Meadows on the banks of the lake are carpeted with different kinds of flowers, during spring.

Best time to visit: September to October

Sonamarg

Kashmir’s favourite summer tourist hotspot and a place where it’s possible to see snow throughout the year — Sonamarg— offers fantastic camping locales in proximity to the Thajiwas Glacier. A two-hour-drive from the Srinagar airport, Sonamarg is also the starting point for the famous Alpine Lakes trek which winds past the Vishansar Lake, Kishansar Lake, Gangabal Lake, and Gadsar Lake.

Best time to visit: Throughout the year, except late winter