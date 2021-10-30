Five Beauty Benefits of Rosehip Oil

New Delhi: Rosehip oil comes from the seeds of the rosehip fruit. It is packed with antioxidant content that helps to treat numerous skin conditions. Here are some benefits you must know

Hydrates Skin

Keeping your skin hydrated but not greasy can be tricky. Rosehip oil does the job well because it’s high in minerals and essential fatty acids such as linoleic and linolenic acid, which lock in water within your cells, so your skin remains supple and plump.

Moisturizes Your Skin

Those aforementioned fatty acids found in rosehip oil make it a great daily moisturizer. It has a dry, non-greasy texture that’s easy to blend into the skin and accentuate your glow.

It Evens Out Skin Tone

For those who have blemishes, acne scars or suffer from hyperpigmentation, rosehip oil may be the perfect addition to your skin regimen. Rich in vitamin C—a brightening ingredient and potent antioxidant—it has been shown to even out skin tone.

It Helps Protect Against Sun Damage

Listen, we’re suckers for a beautiful sunny day. However, sun damage eventually takes a toll on your skin. Again, because of its abundance in antioxidants like vitamin A, C, and E (which have been proven to reduce sun damage) rosehip oil is a great ingredient to pair with your regular sunscreen.

It Has Anti-Aging Effects

With a high concentration of vitamin A, rosehip oil tightens your skin naturally, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time.