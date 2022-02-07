Five Arrested With 75 Kg Of Ganja In Koraput

Koraput: Police have arrested five persons with the seizure of ganja from them in n Lamtaput locality of Koraput district.

The accused have been identified as Babula Batagaria, a resident of the Padua area, and four college students.

Reportedly, during patrolling the cops intercept three motorcycles on suspecting some foul play, but they managed to escape from the spot,

Later the police chased and caught hold the accused near Kadam village in Lamtaput Tehsil. Upon searching, police recovered 75 kilograms of ganja packed in three sacks and seized them.

The estimated worth of the seized contraband is over Rs 7 lakh.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, said a police official.