Five arrested for murder attempt on youth in Berhampur

Digapahandi: Police have successfully arrested five accused in connection with the murder attempt on Panchu Bhuiyan at Banthapalli village under Digapahandi PS last Sunday.

Reports said IIC Basant Kumar Sethi swooped down on the accused hiding in a slum area in Bhubaneswar. Sethi headed his staff incognito on Wednesday and conducted raids in the slum area. The arrested persons are Jayasen Swain, Mithun Swain, Krushna Chandra Swain, Hemant Swain and Rajendra Gauda.

Police said police have registered cases against all the five accused on the basis of Nalini Bhuiyan, wife of the victim who is being treated at SCB Medical College and hospital in a critical condition. Police sources said the five accused are kept at a secret place and being grilled for long hours to get more clues on the preplanned attack.

Police sources said the accused had presented a demo how they attacked Panchu on the fateful day while he was going to a nullah to take bath. The incident was sequel to the murder of dreaded criminal Bachhan Swain on October 24, 2020. Panchu and his brothers were allegedly involved in the murder of Bachhan. Therefore, Bachhan’s family was aggrieved over the matter and was trying to take revenge.

Police sources said the accused have undergone Covid test and they will be presented before Berhampur court on Thursday.