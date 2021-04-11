Five Arrested For Killing Elderly Man Over Sorcery Suspicion

Ganjam: Police claimed to have solved the murder case of an elderly man, who was eliminated on suspicion of practicing sorcery with the arrest of five persons.

The five were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing Dharma Naik (75) at Dhimiripankal village under Badagada police limits in Ganjam district on March 30.

The accused have been identified as Budhiram Naik, Bulu Naik, Rohit Naik, Dhoba Naik of Dhimiripankal village and another Das Naik of Lembhapumpa village.

Murder weapon- a stone, hammer, mobile phone and two motorcycles have been seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, all the accused have confessed to the crime and were produced before the court by the Badagada police.

The body of the deceased was recovered by the police from bushes near the village canal following which an investigation was launched in connection with the incident.