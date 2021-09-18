Five Accused In DRDO Espionage Case Remanded In 7-Day Police Custody

Balasore: The State Crime Branch on Saturday secured seven days of police custody remand (PCR) for five DRDO employees, arrested from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, in connection with an espionage case.

The Crime Branch had prayed before the SDJM Court, Balasore, seeking permission for seven-day remand for interrogation.

Following the permission, the accused persons– Basanta Behera (52), AC operator; Hemanta Kumar Mistri (52), diesel genset operator; Tapas Ranjan Nayak (41), employee at ITR main gate; Sk Musafir (32), AC operator; and Sachin Kumar, a driver — all from Balasore district, will be brought to Cuttack for interrogation, said Crime Branch ADG Sanjeev Panda.

According to reports, the accused DRDO employees were allegedly honey-trapped and spying for a woman ISI agent.