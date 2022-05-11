Fitness Certificates of 465 Transport Vehicles Cancelled for MV Rules Violation

Cuttack: Odisha Transport Department has launched a massive drive against vehicles that openly disregard Motor Vehicle (MV) rules. During a surprise check, fitness certificates (FC) of 465 transport vehicles were cancelled and 350 vehicles were issued challans across the state for having non-functional tail lamp/ headlight or retro-reflective tape.

A special drive was carried out against such vehicles on 10.05.2022 from 8 PM to 6 AM of 11.05.2022 across Odisha by the enforcement squad of the State Transport Authority (STA) Odisha.

Retro-reflective tapes are compulsory in commercial vehicles as per rules 104 to 104E of Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR). Using these tapes reduces the safety risk at night and in times of low visibility. Commercial vehicles are often found plying while flouting these CMVRs.

Around 2,468 vehicles were checked during the special drive, out of which 406 vehicles had defective tail lamps, 34 vehicles were found with defective headlights and 128 of them had defective retro reflective tapes.

The drive was extensively carried out in regions having industrial and mining activities as it is most commonly seen that many goods vehicles plying in these regions do not comply with these MV rules causing accidents during the night.

Enforcement squads have been asked to conduct such drives at regular intervals. In the recent past, many serious accidents took place at the night causing the loss of precious lives.