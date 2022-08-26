Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched: Price & Specs

New Delhi: Fitbit has unveiled its Fall lineup of products which includes the Sense 2, Versa 4 and the Inspire 3. The Fitbit Sense 2 comes with an ECG app and PPG algorithm that can help detect heart issues such as atrial fibrillation. Both the Sense 2 and Versa 4 are said to offer up to 6 days of battery life, while Fitbit’s entry-level tracker Inspire 3 is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life.

Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, And Inspire 3 Price And Availability

The Fitbit Sense 2 has been launched at a price of $299.95 (roughly Rs 24,000) in the United States. The Fitbit Versa 4, has been launched at a price of $229.95 (roughly Rs 18,400), and the Fitbit Inspire 3 has been launched at a price of $99.95 (roughly Rs 8,000) in the US. All three models will come with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium.

The new wearables have only been made available in the United States for now. The Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, and the Fitbit Inspire 3 are currently available for pre-orders in the country, and are will be launched globally starting in September. The India launch of the new Fitbit wearables is expected this fall.

Fitbit Sense 2 Features And Specifications

The Fitbit Sense 2 comes with support for both iOS and Android. The wearable is powered by the new Fitbit OS and offers over 100 watch faces. It comes with a built-in GPS and a side-mounted button for navigation. The Fitbit Sense 2 also comes with an always-on display and the wearable has a new Body Response sensor to track continuous electrodermal activity that includes metrics like heart rate, skin temperature, heart rate variability, and more. Based on the Body Response Sensor, the wearable can suggest ways to manage stress.

Fitbit Sense 2 also comes with an ECG app and sports a blood oxygen saturation SpO2 monitor along with menstrual cycle tracking. There is a 24/7 heart rate tracker, a sleep tracker, and a step counter.