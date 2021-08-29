Fit India Mobile App Launched On National Sports Day

New Delhi: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday launched the Fit India mobile app on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement here.

The Ministers virtually interacted with Indian Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, wrestler Sangram Singh, journalist Ayaz Memon, pilot Captain Anny Divya, a school student, and a housewife who demonstrated the use of Fit India app after the launch.

The Fit India App is free and available in English & Hindi on both the Android and the iOS platforms and has been developed keeping in mind that it works even on basic smartphones.

Congratulating everyone on the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement as well as on National Sports Day, the Minister said, ” the Fit India Mobile App brings ease of checking ones fitness levels right into the palm of every Indian. It has some unique features like ‘fitness score’, animated videos, activity trackers and ‘my plan’ catering to individual specific needs.”

FIT INDIA 🇮🇳 MOBILE APP India’s most comprehensive Fitness App launched on #NationalSportsDay ! On Your Marks,

Fitness Test,

Go ! “FITNESS KI DOSE, AADHA GHANTA ROZ!” Google Play Store:https://t.co/blpuV0yeGR Apple Store:https://t.co/zytUEN6RCl#FitIndiaApp pic.twitter.com/k5hUWFVUyO — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021

