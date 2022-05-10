Fishermen Violating Cyclone-Related Warnings To Face Music: Odisha SRC

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha, Pradeep Kumar Jena, has directed the district authorities to book those fishermen who are violating cyclone warning by the IMD and venturing out into the sea despite restrictions due to bad weather.

The SRC said that some fishermen are risking their lives by fishing in the sea by ignoring the Indian Meteorological Department’s warning, the SRC order and the district administration’s warnings.

By issuing special directives in this regard, the Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Jena, has directed the Principal Secretaries of Fisheries and Animal Resource Development Department, Commerce & Transport, and the Collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore districts to initiate criminal proceedings against those fishermen under the National Disaster Management Act 2005 and, on the other hand, take steps to create awareness among fishermen.

The Departments of F&ARD of C&T will also take strong action against fishermen who violate the law, the SRC said.

In view of the possible cyclone, a total of 12 ODRAF teams have been deployed in Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts today, the SRC said.

Similarly, 12 fire service teams have also been deployed in Malkanagiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Rayagada and Ganjam districts. Today, the teams will reach and report to the Collector of the districts concerned.