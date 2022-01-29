Fishermen Catch Exotic Fish Haul In Digha, Sell It For Around Rs 2 Cr

Chandaneswar: A group of fishermen made a fortune for themselves on Saturday after they caught a haul of exotic ‘Ghol’ fish in Digha area on the West Bengal-Odisha border that fetched them around Rs 2 crore in auction.

According to reports, the fishermen on board a fishing trawler named ‘Maa Sidheswari’ caught 121 Telia fish also known as Ghol fish which is popular for its medicinal properties from the high seas.

After the fish were up for auction by the Digha Fishermen and Fish Traders’ Association, a Kolkata-based pharmaceutical company is said to have brought all the fish after winning the bid for around Rs 2 crore. The fish haul was sold for Rs 6,750 per kilogram, sources said.

On the other hand, scores of locals also gathered at the auction to have a look at the fish which fetched the fishermen around Rs 2 crores.