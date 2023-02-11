Fisherman Goes Missing As Boat Capsizes In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A fisherman drowned and went missing after his boat capsized in Satiguda reservoir near ChampkKhari in Malkangiri district.
The missing person has been identified as Bishwanath Bhumiya, a native of Champakhari village.
According to sources, Bishwanath had gone fishing, but the boat lost balance and capsized. Another fisherman who witnessed the incident informed the villagers.
Later, the Fire & Emergency Service department reached the spot. Though a search has been launched, the rescue team is yet to trace the missing man.
